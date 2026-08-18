Hotels for sale in South Pilio Municipality, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece

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Hotel 864 m² in Kala Nera, Greece
Hotel 864 m²
Kala Nera, Greece
Area 864 m²
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
$1,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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