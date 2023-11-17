UAE
Commercial real estate in South Aegean, Greece
Municipality of Rhodes
22
Rhodes
21
Municipality of Mykonos
10
Municipality of Thira
7
Mykonos
7
Municipality of Andros
6
Thira Municipal Unit
5
Agia Marina
3
Municipality of Leros
3
Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades
3
Municipality of Tinos
3
58 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Alinda, Greece
1
402 m²
1
402 sq.m. apartment complex for sale on a plot of 4,000 sq.m in Leros! The complex is luxury…
€1,79M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alinda, Greece
1
402 m²
1
Unfinished apartment complex of 402 sq.m. for sale. on a plot of 4,000 sq.m in Leros! The co…
€1,23M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Batsi, Greece
1
419 m²
2
For sale are 3 commercial buildings in Batsi, Andros Island. The buildings with the possibil…
€410,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Karavostasis, Greece
1
388 m²
1
Property for sale with 6 buildings of different uses in Folegandros. The buildings consist o…
€1,05M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Plintri, Greece
1
842 m²
1
For sale complex of 5 villas in Mykonos. A brand new complex which includes 5 villas of a to…
€3,52M
Recommend
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
12
10
370 m²
Property Code: 1419 - FOR SALE 12 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 370 sq.m, 3 levels Oia. T…
€1,80M
Recommend
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis Diakoftis, Greece
6
530 m²
Property Code: 1348 - FOR SALE 6 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 530 sq.m, on the Ground fl…
€2,50M
Recommend
Manufacture
Orino, Greece
10 141 m²
Property Code. 1339 - Agricaltural in Andros FOR SALE. Size: 10141 sq.m, Price85.000 € Ge…
€85,000
Recommend
Manufacture
Orino, Greece
10 000 m²
Property Code. 1340 - Agricaltural in Andros FOR SALE. Size: 10000 sq.m, Price100.000 € G…
€100,000
Recommend
Manufacture
Livadia, Greece
13 840 m²
Ref: 155 - Ydrousa Andros SALE Land with an area of 13840 sqm, Unlimited view mountain sea, …
€260,000
Recommend
Manufacture
Tripotamos, Greece
6 030 m²
Ref: 156 - Tinos SALE Land with an area of 6030 sqm, Stunning views to the port and the Aege…
€130,000
Recommend
Hotel with sauna
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Greece Santorini Island Hotel 5 * with the beach Charming operating resort hotel 5 ***** on …
€20,00M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view
Ano Mera, Greece
1
992 m²
1
There is provided for sale a villa. Rooms "B" have a beautiful view, large swimming pool of …
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with Bedrooms
Amonaklios, Greece
1
1 141 m²
1
We offer for sale a complex of stone houses with a total area of 1414 sq.m. On a plot of 17.…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 39 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
39
1
Hotel 4 * with 5 * features, with 39 rooms, radically renovated in 2015, whose buildings occ…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Episkopi Gonias, Greece
1
390 m²
2
Super Offer!!! For sale, a residential complex on the island of Santorini, which consists of…
€3,50M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pylonas, Greece
1
854 m²
2
We offer for sale a residential complex consisting of seven 2-storey houses of 122 sq.m each…
€4,25M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Pollonia, Greece
1
326 m²
1
For sale hotel of 326 sq.meters in Cyclades. The hotel has one level. There is air condition…
€2,00M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ano Mera, Greece
1
300 m²
1
We offer you for sale a residential complex of luxury apartments in one of the most popular …
€4,25M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kasos, Greece
1
560 m²
1
We offer you a ready-made project for the construction of a three-star hotel on the island o…
€500,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kritika, Greece
1
800 m²
1
For sale a commercial building in a tourist resort near the city of Rhodes. Possible to buil…
€360,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
420 m²
1
For sale a commercial property of 420 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. Consists of a basement a…
€420,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
500 m²
1
A charming small hotel located in the historic center of the city of Rhodes . It accomodates…
€1,60M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
150 m²
1
Location: Old Town (Rhodos) Specifications: The house has been built in 14 century, due to i…
€370,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
847 m²
1
For sale a 4-storey hotel, divided into 17 separate apartments of which 15 are Double-bed ap…
€1,45M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
885 m²
1
For sale a 3-storey building of 885sq.m, situated in a 694sq.m plot area. Located in the pre…
€2,90M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
1 300 m²
1
The hotel is 1300 m2 and consists from two3 floorsbuildings with own garden 5500 m2. The fir…
€1,50M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
1 260 m²
1
For sale business of 1260 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€800,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
2 000 m²
1
For sale a hotel located in the village of Afandou, on the southern coast of the island of R…
€2,50M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
3 000 m²
1
For sale business of 3000 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€3,00M
Recommend
Property types in South Aegean
hotels
manufacture buildings
