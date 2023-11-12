UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Rhodes
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rhodes
21
Clear all
22 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pylonas, Greece
1
854 m²
2
We offer for sale a residential complex consisting of seven 2-storey houses of 122 sq.m each…
€4,25M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kritika, Greece
1
800 m²
1
For sale a commercial building in a tourist resort near the city of Rhodes. Possible to buil…
€360,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
420 m²
1
For sale a commercial property of 420 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. Consists of a basement a…
€420,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
500 m²
1
A charming small hotel located in the historic center of the city of Rhodes . It accomodates…
€1,60M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
150 m²
1
Location: Old Town (Rhodos) Specifications: The house has been built in 14 century, due to i…
€370,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
847 m²
1
For sale a 4-storey hotel, divided into 17 separate apartments of which 15 are Double-bed ap…
€1,45M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
885 m²
1
For sale a 3-storey building of 885sq.m, situated in a 694sq.m plot area. Located in the pre…
€2,90M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
1 300 m²
1
The hotel is 1300 m2 and consists from two3 floorsbuildings with own garden 5500 m2. The fir…
€1,50M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
1 260 m²
1
For sale business of 1260 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€800,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
2 000 m²
1
For sale a hotel located in the village of Afandou, on the southern coast of the island of R…
€2,50M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
3 000 m²
1
For sale business of 3000 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€3,00M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Koskinou, Greece
1
4 800 m²
1
For sale business of 4800 sq.meters in Rhodes island. A view of the mountain, the forest ope…
€2,50M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Ialysos, Greece
1
1 300 m²
1
For sale business of 1300 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€1,10M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
700 m²
1
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in Rhodes island. A view of the sea opens up from the win…
€3,00M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Ialysos, Greece
1
270 m²
1
For sale a 2-storey building of 270sqm. It is located in the picturesque village of Pastida.…
€580,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lachania, Greece
1
200 m²
1
For sale project's of 4 stone houses under construction, the plot has an area of 3120 sq.m. …
€440,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
3 450 m²
1
For sale a hotel, which is located in the heart of the tourist area of the city a few steps …
€6,00M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Faliraki, Greece
1
640 m²
1
We offer for sale a residential complex consisting of four duplex houses of 160sq.m each, bu…
€1,65M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Lindos, Greece
1
3 600 m²
1
For sale a hotel of 3.600 sq.m built on a plot of 6.000 sq.m. in the resort village of Pefki…
€5,50M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
383 m²
1
Location: Old Town (Rhodos) The property consists of 9 apartments on the first floor. More d…
€920,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
2 200 m²
1
There is offered for sale a 3 star hotel with 54 rooms-bungalows.12 of them are family apart…
€3,00M
Recommend
Hotel 84 rooms with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Faliraki, Greece
84
3 600 m²
1
There is offered for sale a 3 star hotel located in the popular area of Faliraki In the base…
€3,00M
Recommend
