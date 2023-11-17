Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in South Aegean, Greece

Hotel 12 bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 370 m²
Property Code: 1419 - FOR SALE 12 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 370 sq.m, 3 levels Oia. T…
€1,80M
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Agios Ioannis Diakoftis, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis Diakoftis, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 530 m²
Property Code: 1348 - FOR SALE 6 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 530 sq.m, on the Ground fl…
€2,50M
Hotel with sauna in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Hotel with sauna
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Greece Santorini Island Hotel 5 * with the beach Charming operating resort hotel 5 ***** on …
€20,00M
Hotel 39 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 39
Number of floors 1
Hotel 4 * with 5 * features, with 39 rooms, radically renovated in 2015, whose buildings occ…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
Super Offer!!! For sale, a residential complex on the island of Santorini, which consists of…
€3,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Pollonia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Pollonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 326 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 326 sq.meters in Cyclades. The hotel has one level. There is air condition…
€2,00M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
A charming small hotel located in the historic center of the city of Rhodes . It accomodates…
€1,60M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 847 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4-storey hotel, divided into 17 separate apartments of which 15 are Double-bed ap…
€1,45M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is 1300 m2 and consists from two3 floorsbuildings with own garden 5500 m2. The fir…
€1,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel located in the village of Afandou, on the southern coast of the island of R…
€2,50M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Mperdemiaros, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Mperdemiaros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The hotel has one level. The owners will be le…
€8,52M
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel, which is located in the heart of the tourist area of the city a few steps …
€6,00M
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Lindos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Lindos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 3.600 sq.m built on a plot of 6.000 sq.m. in the resort village of Pefki…
€5,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a 5-star hotel of 3.000 sq.m which consists of 40 luxury suites. From the …
€26,60M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Perissa, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Perissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a beautiful hotel thatis located in the village of Emporio , in 8…
€1,60M
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 200 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a 3 star hotel with 54 rooms-bungalows.12 of them are family apart…
€3,00M
Hotel 84 rooms with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Faliraki, Greece
Hotel 84 rooms with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Faliraki, Greece
Rooms 84
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a 3 star hotel located in the popular area of Faliraki In the base…
€3,00M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vromolithos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vromolithos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a wonderful boutique-hotel which is located in Plato, Leros. It is housed …
€1,55M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Ormos Ysternion, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Ormos Ysternion, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 566 m²
Number of floors 1
In a unique spot in contact with the sea and with unobstructed view in the Aegean Sea Ystern…
€650,000

