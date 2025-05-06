Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. South Aegean
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in South Aegean, Greece

2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Parikia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens at 50 meters from the sea, Paros, Greec…
$353,697
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in South Aegean, Greece

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go