Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kalymnos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Kalymnos, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pothia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pothia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Located in the serene beauty of Skalia village, on the authentic island of Kalymnos, this ex…
$375,668
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Kalymnos, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go