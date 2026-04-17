Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Serres Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

Amphipolis Municipality
15
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$507,705
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For Sale – Newly Built Luxury Villas Just 250 m from the Sea Just 250 meters from the…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go