Villas for sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

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Villas in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

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Amphipolis Municipality
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10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nea Kerdylia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nea Kerdylia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS5186 - Villa FOR SALE in Amfipoli Nea Kerdilia for € 750.000 . This 200 s…
$863,139
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Villa in Mavrothalassa, Greece
Villa
Mavrothalassa, Greece
Area 400 m²
Discounts! For sale villa in Mavrosalasa, near Serres, city Amphipolis and resort Asprovalta…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Villa
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 71 m²
Luxury Residence with Private Pool and Sea View – Only 180m from the Coast For sale: a…
$289,274
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Villa
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 82 m²
Luxury Maisonette with Private Pool and Unobstructed Sea View – Just 180m from the Coast …
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Villa
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 70 m²
For Sale: 70 sq.m. Detached House with Panoramic Sea & Mountain View – Kerdylia In a m…
$253,852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Amphipolis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Amphipolis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Property Code: HPS3039 - Villa FOR SALE in Amfipoli Palaiokomi for €1.200.000 . This 261 sq.…
$1,38M
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TekceTekce
Villa in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Villa
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 82 m²
Luxury Maisonette with Sea View – Only 180m from the Coast For sale: a luxury two-leve…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Villa
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 70 m²
For Sale: 70 sq.m. Detached House with Panoramic Sea & Mountain View – Kerdylia In a m…
$282,518
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$441,739
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For Sale – Newly Built Luxury Villas Just 250 m from the Sea Just 250 meters from the…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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