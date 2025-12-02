Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

Villa 3 rooms in Nea Kerdylia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nea Kerdylia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
For Sale: 70 sq.m. Detached House with Panoramic Sea & Mountain View – Kerdylia In a m…
$300,420
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 rooms in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Maisonette with Private Pool and Unobstructed Sea View – Just 180m from the Coast …
$346,639
Villa 3 rooms in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Residence with Private Pool and Sea View – Only 180m from the Coast For sale: a…
$300,420
