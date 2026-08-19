Cottages for sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

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Amphipolis Municipality
4
Serres Municipality
3
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10 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 235 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of one WC, 2 s…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Palaiokomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Palaiokomi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Palaiokomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Palaiokomi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. Semi-basement consists of living r…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pentapoli, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pentapoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$85,011
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage in Kerkini, Greece
Cottage
Kerkini, Greece
Area 127 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 127 square meters in northern Greece. The first fl…
$91,405
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Palaiokomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Palaiokomi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neos Skopos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neos Skopos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Serres. Basement consists of one bedroom, livi…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Ano Vrontou, Greece
Cottage
Ano Vrontou, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage of 100 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The cottage consists …
$151,376
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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