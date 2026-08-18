Cottages for sale in Serres Municipality, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Serres Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Serres Municipality, Greece

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$401,441
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Ano Vrontou, Greece
Cottage
Ano Vrontou, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage of 100 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The cottage consists …
$151,376
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 235 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of one WC, 2 s…
$554,933
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Serres Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go