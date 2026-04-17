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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

Amphipolis Municipality
9
Visaltia Municipality
3
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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ano Vrontou, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Ano Vrontou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment has 3 levels. Ground…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Property types in Serres Regional Unit

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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