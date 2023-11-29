Apartments for sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with furnishings in Arethousa, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Arethousa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€85,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment in Asprovalta, Greece
2 room apartment
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
€125,000
Agency
3 room apartment with mountain view in Serres Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Serres Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in Serres. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€105,000
Agency
