Apartments for sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Serres Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

;
Amphipolis Municipality
5
Visaltia Municipality
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Apartment in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 34 m²
For sale ground floor apartment of 34.35 sq.m., with a small private garden on the frontage,…
$101,965
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Nigrita, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nigrita, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
For sale apartment of 91 sq.meters in Serres. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$86,569
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is si…
$114,256
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 bedroom apartment in Aidonochori, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Aidonochori, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 46 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$153,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 44 m²
For Sale – Modern Apartment 44 m² with 16.5 m² Balcony : first-floor apartment with a …
$161,167
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Aidonochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Aidonochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
$137,685
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 46 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$181,661
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 63 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$257,841
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Ano Vrontou, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Ano Vrontou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment has 3 levels. Ground…
$129,878
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Serres Regional Unit

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go