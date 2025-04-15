Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Visaltia Municipality, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Mavrothalassa, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Mavrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Discounts! For sale villa in Mavrosalasa, near Serres, city Amphipolis and resort Asprovalta…
$357,616
2 bedroom apartment in Nigrita, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nigrita, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 91 sq.meters in Serres. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$93,343
Properties features in Visaltia Municipality, Greece

