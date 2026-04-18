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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Serres Municipality, Greece

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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