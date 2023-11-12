Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Serres Municipality
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Serres Municipality, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Amphipoli, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Amphipoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Property Code: HPS3039 - Villa FOR SALE in Amfipoli Palaiokomi for €1.200.000 . This 261 sq.…
€1,20M
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings in Mavrothalassa, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings
Mavrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Discounts! For sale villa in Mavrosalasa, near Serres, city Amphipolis and resort Asprovalta…
€300,000

Properties features in Serres Municipality, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir