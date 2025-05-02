Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

Municipality of Spetses
3
Spetses
3
3 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Spetses, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Spetses, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
$834,995
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kontos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kontos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 s…
$296,151
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Poros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Poros, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,26M
