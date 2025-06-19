Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

Cottage 3 bedrooms in Spetses, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Spetses, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$345,644
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Spetses, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Spetses, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$437,815
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vathy, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$576,073
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
