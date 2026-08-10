Apartments for sale in Platamonas, Greece

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Apartments in Platamonas, Greece

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3 bedroom apartment in Platamonas, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$227,877
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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