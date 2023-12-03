Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Platamonas
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Platamonas, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction duplex of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situat…
€130,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€193,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€110,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€125,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir