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Garden villas in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 518 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of luxury villa in Thessaloniki: the area of Panorama (Purnari) with sea viewsWe presen…
$2,95M
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
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Properties features in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
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