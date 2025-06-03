Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

29 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$1,67M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$704,056
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 108 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$532,309
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
$542,747
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$1,16M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa surrounded by a plot of 3 acres with a panoramic view of the surrounding area a…
$619,322
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 935 m²
Number of floors 3
Living space – 135m2 Total land – 800 m2 Property Description: Living room – kitchen, 3 …
$696,178
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$838,162
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a magnificent villa of 360 sq m in Kassandra , with an amazing view to the Sithonia…
$3,69M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 420 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There are: solar panels for water …
$1,25M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 19 rooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 19 rooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer you a luxury villa, located just 50 meters from the sea on a plot of 3000 sq.m, whe…
$3,02M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Baseme…
$626,246
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$647,121
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists o…
$4,38M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Baseme…
$626,246
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Villa consists of 4 bedro…
$1,02M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$759,934
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
$470,385
Villa 6 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa just 900 m. away of Polychrono with high quality materials in modern lines and magnifi…
$1,76M
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,12M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$838,162
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$1,56M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$838,162
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Baseme…
$626,246
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There are: a fireplace, air condit…
$683,299
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$647,121
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 135 m²
Number of floors 2
In a verdant location overlooking the blue sea of Halkidiki in the ultimate tranquility unf…
$563,086
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 110 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Chanioti (500 meters from the sea) A luxurious residence with bre…
$700,525
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There are: solar panels for water …
$683,299
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

