Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pallini Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
25 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
$542,747
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 3
Gorgeous Villas With SeaViews 199 M  Introducing a stunning new development in Halkidiki,…
$812,235
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa surrounded by a plot of 3 acres with a panoramic view of the surrounding area a…
$619,322
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Unsurpassed luxury!!! An exquisite blend of classic style with modern world conveniences. Fu…
$835,743
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 886 m²
Number of floors 3
Location – Pefkohori (next to the sea) Exceptional villa on a prime seaside plot in the pic…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Spacious open plan villa with living luxury in mind, set on beautiful gardens and with amazi…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a magnificent villa of 360 sq m in Kassandra , with an amazing view to the Sithonia…
$3,69M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 420 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There are: solar panels for water …
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 691 m²
Number of floors 3
RESIDENCE     Location – Pefkohori (400m from the sea) Modern residence with fin…
$338,224
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Estate home with panoramic sea views with private pool and a gated garden including 250 sq m…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful country home is set back on the hill tucked away for ultimate privacy and a peacef…
$848,379
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
This luxury lifestyle boutique property is one of a kind & custom built-in the tourist area …
$1,22M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists o…
$4,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Custom-built country living villa, only 150 meters and a 2 minute walk to the stunning sandy…
$785,308
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Superb retreat boasting modern architecture ideal for your summer vacation!! Exquisite villa…
$744,337
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Villa consists of 4 bedro…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
$470,385
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa just 900 m. away of Polychrono with high quality materials in modern lines and magnifi…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$1,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Partially built villa in a quiet location in a quiet town with a total of 185 sq meters on 3…
$315,843
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There are: a fireplace, air condit…
$683,299
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Located in the popular and vibrant town of HANIOTI so it is very close to the seaside within…
$2,20M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 135 m²
Number of floors 2
In a verdant location overlooking the blue sea of Halkidiki in the ultimate tranquility unf…
$563,086
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 110 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Chanioti (500 meters from the sea) A luxurious residence with bre…
$700,525
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There are: solar panels for water …
$683,299
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go