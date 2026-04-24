Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. North Aegean
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in North Aegean, Greece

сommercial properties
4
Hotel Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Hotel 450 m² in North Aegean, Greece
Hotel 450 m²
North Aegean, Greece
Area 450 m²
For sale hotel of 450 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has 3 levels. A view o…
$708,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 800 m² in North Aegean, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
North Aegean, Greece
Area 800 m²
Hotel Property for Sale | Limenas, Thassos In a prime location in Limenas, the capital…
$1,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 250 m² in North Aegean, Greece
Hotel 250 m²
North Aegean, Greece
Area 250 m²
For sale hotel of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has one level. A vie…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 143 m² in North Aegean, Greece
Hotel 143 m²
North Aegean, Greece
Area 143 m²
For sale hotel of 143 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has 2 levels. A view o…
$649,390
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go