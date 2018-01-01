New residence in a suburb of Athens, Heraklion, Greece

We offer luxury apartments with verandas.
The residence features a parking.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the most vibrant and developing areas of Athens.
Center of Athens - 6 km
Piraeus Port - 15 minutes
International school - 12 minutes
Acropolis - 15 minutes
Shopping mall - 8 minutes
Golf club - 18 minutes
Metro station - 9 minutes walk
Tram station - 1.3 km
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar water heater
Alarm
LED lighting
"Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the city center and near the sea.
Pharmacy - 230 meters
Metro station - 700 meters
Primary school - 500 meters
Park - 700 meters
We offer luxury apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains.
The residence features a garden and a roof-top swimming pool.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
LED lighting
Alarm
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located 250 meters from the picturesque coast, near the port and 1 hour away from Athens.
Port - 500 meters
Beach - 450 meters
Kindergarten - 900 meters
Supermarket - 87 meters
Square - 140 meters
Pharmacy - 220 meters