  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. New residence in a suburb of Athens, Heraklion, Greece

New residence in a suburb of Athens, Heraklion, Greece

Athens, Greece
from
€310,000
;
4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer an apartment with private swimming pools.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar panels
  • "Smart home" system
  • Alarm
  • Autonomous heat pump
  • Hidden lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the green suburb of Athens - Neo Irakleio.

  • Supermarket - 270 meters
  • Kids' playground - 450 meters
  • School - 550 meters
  • Pharmacy - 300 meters
  • Park - 950 meters
New building location
Athens, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€1,06M
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a prestigious area of Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€725,000
Residential complex New residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Kallithea, Greece
Skra, Greece
from
€422,000
Residential complex New stylish residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€1,10M
Residential complex Modern residence near a park, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€581,550
You are viewing
New residence in a suburb of Athens, Heraklion, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€310,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece
Residential complex Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece
taistra, Greece
from
€497,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with verandas. The residence features a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most vibrant and developing areas of Athens. Center of Athens - 6 km Piraeus Port - 15 minutes International school - 12 minutes Acropolis - 15 minutes Shopping mall - 8 minutes Golf club - 18 minutes Metro station - 9 minutes walk Tram station - 1.3 km
Residential complex Modern residence with an underground parking, Kallithea, Greece
Residential complex Modern residence with an underground parking, Kallithea, Greece
Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
€339,360
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. The residence features an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heater Alarm LED lighting "Smart home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the city center and near the sea. Pharmacy - 230 meters Metro station - 700 meters Primary school - 500 meters Park - 700 meters
Residential complex Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece
Residential complex Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece
Church of Saint Nicholas, Greece
from
€204,320
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a garden and a roof-top swimming pool. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door LED lighting Alarm Central antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 250 meters from the picturesque coast, near the port and 1 hour away from Athens. Port - 500 meters Beach - 450 meters Kindergarten - 900 meters Supermarket - 87 meters Square - 140 meters Pharmacy - 220 meters
Realting.com
Go