  3. New residence in a green area, Nea Ionia, Greece

New residence in a green area, Nea Ionia, Greece

Athens, Greece
from
€335,000
;
4
About the complex

The residence features a green area.

Apartments on the ground flor have private gardens.

Completion - summer of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Solar panels
  • Alarm
  • Autonomous heat pump
  • LED lighting
  • "Smart home" system
  • Automated lighting system
  • Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a traditional green area.

  • Primary school - 400 meters
  • Pharmacy - 180 meters
  • Open-air cinema - 550 meters
  • Heraklion Station - 1 km
  • Supermarket - 260 meters
New building location
from
€335,000
