New residence in a green area, Nea Ionia, Greece

We offer apartments with storerooms.
The residence features swimming pools and an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Solar panels
Underfloor heating
Oak floors
Daikin heat pump
Daikin air conditioning
Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
Voula is the southern suburb of Athens, located on the coast and 16 km from the city center.
We offer apartments with swimming pools and gardens.
Completion - autumn of 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Aluminium windows
"Smart Home' system
Indoor and outdoor hidden lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure
Metro station - 900 meters
Supermarket - 750 meters
Bank - 700 meters
Pharmacy - 750 meters
Primary school - 220 meters
We offer apartments with large windows and terraces.
Completion - spring of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
LED lighting
Alarm
Security door
"Smart Home" system
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the central area of Gizi, near a metro station.
Supermarket - 240 meters
Cinema - 700 meters
Primary school - 750 meters
Hospital - 900 meters