Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Neapoli Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$412,148
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go