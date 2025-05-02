Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Neapoli Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/1
On a plot of 90sq.m there is a maisonette of approximately 138sq.m with a garage and parking…
$382,202
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go