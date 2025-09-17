Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Nea Makri Municipal Unit, Greece

22 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$444,767
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$702,264
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
$2,57M
Adriastar
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 112 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$386,245
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the …
$1,17M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 197 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$497,437
Century 21
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,17M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 406 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$526,698
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a two-storey house with an independent one-room apartment on the …
$795,900
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 265 sq.meters in Attica. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$918,796
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 283 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$883,683
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,46M
Cottage 8 rooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-story building for sale Two-storey building with a total area of 275 sq.m. The buil…
$608,629
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$433,063
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$1,29M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$479,881
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,22M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$409,654
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,17M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$316,019
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$433,063
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$614,481
