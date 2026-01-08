Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipla unit of Milies
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipla unit of Milies, Greece

4 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Vizitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Two separate detached houses are for sale in the village of Vyzitsa, Pelion (turnk…
$374,541
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$994,875
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vizitsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$187,271
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Milies, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Milies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of one bed…
$386,245
