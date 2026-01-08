Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipla unit of Milies
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Municipla unit of Milies, Greece

villas
7
cottages
3
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$994,875
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 room in Vizitsa, Greece
Villa 1 room
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the village of Southern Pelion, near Volos. Great Deluxe…
$7,02M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Properties features in Municipla unit of Milies, Greece

