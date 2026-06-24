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Hotels and hotel rooms in Municipality of Zografos, Greece

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Hotel 2 300 m² in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Hotel 2 300 m²
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Area 2 300 m²
This hotel is located in the center of Athens, in Omonoia Square. The area is served by metr…
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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