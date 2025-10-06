Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Zografos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Zografos, Greece

2 BHK
5
3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
$368,689
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Zografos, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go