Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Zografos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Zografos, Greece

2 BHK
5
3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
$368,689
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 3rd floor and 4th floor…
$271,542
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Zografos, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go