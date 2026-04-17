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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Vyronas, Greece

1 BHK
12
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18
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Apartment in Municipality of Vyronas, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vyronas, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale apartment of 240 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be …
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vyronas, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vyronas, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
For sale duplex of 68 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 7th floor and 8th floor…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Vyronas, Greece

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