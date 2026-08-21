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Villas in Municipality of Tripoli, Greece

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Villa in Kerasia, Greece
Villa
Kerasia, Greece
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The basement consists of one pa…
$2,04M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Tripoli, Greece

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