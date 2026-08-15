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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Tripoli, Greece

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2 properties total found
Apartment in Kerasia, Greece
Apartment
Kerasia, Greece
Area 43 m²
For sale apartment of 43 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on t…
$144,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
$801,019
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Properties features in Municipality of Tripoli, Greece

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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