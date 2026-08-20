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Duplexes in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

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Duplex 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Duplex 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 5
This one-bedroom duplex provides 72 m2 of internal space, fully furnished following a comple…
$291 855
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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