Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki
119
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
343
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
$73,062
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale duplex of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on ground floor and …
$191,133
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Thessaloniki

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go