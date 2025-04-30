Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki
119
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
343
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
New luxury residence close to the airport and the city center, Thessaloniki, Greece We offe…
$360,815
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Thessaloniki

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go