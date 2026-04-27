Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Thermos
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipality of Thermos, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kaloudi, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kaloudi, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 3…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Thermos, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go