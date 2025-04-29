Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
Anavyssos Greece  This impressive 400 sq.m. villa, built in 2010, is situated on a 540 sq…
$270,677
Agency
OWNERS Proptech S.A
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$2,91M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,15M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
