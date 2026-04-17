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Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$661,197
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Properties features in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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