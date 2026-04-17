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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece

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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
For sale apartment of 61 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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