Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Piraeus
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
124
Apartment Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 6
New low-rise residence close to the port of Piraeus, Greece We offer new sea view apartment…
$114,431
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 7
Spacious apartments in a new residential complex, Piraeus, Attica, Greece A new apartment c…
$140,438
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence near a metro station and all necessary infrastructure, Piraeus, Greece We off…
$271,698
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea view complex of Full-service apartments, Pireus, Greece We offer serviced apartments wi…
$282,957
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence close to the metro station and the port, Piraeus, Greece We offer flats and d…
$326,038
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Number of floors 6
Complex of furnished apartments at 750 meters from the port, in the center of Piraeus, Greec…
$116,287
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence near the sea and the marina, Neo Faliro, Greece Apartments on the Athens Rivi…
$520,142
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 11
New residence close to the port and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece We offer sea view apar…
$275,663
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 9
Complex of furnished apartments near the port, Pireus, Greece We offer furnished and servic…
$400,357
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence near the university, in the heart of Pireus, Greece We offer serviced studios. F…
$124,834
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 6
Low-rise residence near a park and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
$146,717
Leave a request

Property types in Municipality of Piraeus

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go