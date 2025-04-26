Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 6
For sale is a townhouse of 86 sq.m. in Athens under construction. The townhouse is located o…
$309,367
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
Floor 6
For sale is a 104 sq.m. townhouse in Athens under construction. The townhouse is located on …
$324,835
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 5
For sale is a 93 sq.m. apartment in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and …
$268,118
Leave a request
