Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Piraeus
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
124
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence near the sea and the marina, Neo Faliro, Greece Apartments on the Athens Rivi…
$520,142
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Piraeus

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go