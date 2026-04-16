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Hotels for sale in Municipality of Oropos, Greece

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Hotel 2 415 m² in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Hotel 2 415 m²
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Area 2 415 m²
The hotel of 2.415 sq.m. is offered for sale. It consists of 48 double rooms with a b…
$3,15M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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