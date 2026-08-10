Hotels for sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

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Hotel 1 450 m² in Tolo, Greece
Hotel 1 450 m²
Tolo, Greece
Area 1 450 m²
For sale hotel of 1450 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
$4,49M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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