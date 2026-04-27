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Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 205 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 205 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Basement consists of one storeroo…
$1,10M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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