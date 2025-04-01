Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kropia
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Kropia, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
$232,755
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Agia Marina, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the moun…
$279,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Kropia, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes